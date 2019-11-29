Público
Comunidad de Madrid Ayuso afirma que la tauromaquia "no va a morir" y es una "expresión de libertad"

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid considera que "los amantes de la libertad" tienen la obligación de denfeder las corridas de toros. 

Foto de archivo de Rocío Monasterio (Vox), Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) e Ignacio Aguado (Ciudadanos), en la Asamblea de Madrid. / EP

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha defendido la tauromaquia y ha asegurado que "no va a morir" frente a "cualquier moda antitaurina y al acoso liberticida de lo políticamente correcto".

Así lo ha señalado, según el comunicado del Gobierno regional, durante la presentación de la vigésimosexta edición de la Agenda Taurina 2020, que ha tenido lugar este jueves en la Real Casa de Correos. Al evento ha acudido la consejera de Presidencia, Eugenia Carballedo.

Durante la presentación, Díaz Ayuso ha hecho una defensa sin tapujos de las corridas de toros, afirmando que son una "expresión de la libertad" y una "prueba de que una sociedad es libre". Para la presidenta popular, la prohibición de la tauromaquia es "un síntoma que debería encender todas las señales de alarma de una sociedad sana".

Ayuso ha añadido que  los "amantes de la libertad" tienen la obligación de defender "la fiesta frente a la intransigencia, la imposición y el autoritarismo intolerante de unos pocos". Asimismo, ha recordado que España ha ido "con los toros de la mano". Para ello, ha destacado las pinturas de Altamira, los cuadros de Goya o la literatura de Galdós, Valle Inclán, Lorca y Hemingway.

