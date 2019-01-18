La huelga del taxi en Barcelona debido a la última regulación de la Generalitat al respecto ya ha tenido sus primeros incidentes. En ellos, se han visto involucrados vehículos de plataformas VTC, como Cabify o Uber, en el centro de la capital catalana. Varios taxistas, algunos con el rostro tapado, han perseguido a coches de Cabify golpeando los vehículos, lo que ha llevado a la detención de tres de ellos, tal y como ha confirmado la Guardia Urbana.
La persecución ha sucedido entre la zona del Palau de la Música y ha llegado hasta la comisaría de la Policía Nacional, según han comentado testigos que han presenciado uno de los ataques a la altura de Via Laietana, según informa eldiario.es.
Tres cristales destrozados y un conductor de Cabify atendido por los servicios de emergencia desplazados a la zona han sido el resultado de estas agresiones, ya que el otro coche de la plataforma VTC ha conseguido escapar de los ataques, tal y como recoge el medio anteriormente mencionado.
🚕 VAGA TAXI | Alguns taxistes s'han enfrontat al conductor d'un vehicle VTC. La Guàrdia Urbana l’ha hagut d’atendre utilitzant un desfibrilador. Alguns testimonis apunten que pot haver patit un atac de corhttps://t.co/PeLFWKU95e pic.twitter.com/7l9aiq8fvS— btv notícies (@btvnoticies) 18 de enero de 2019
La Guardia Urbana está investigando lo sucedido, algo que se parece a lo que ha ocurrido en zonas como la de la calle Aragó con Passeig de Gràcia, tal y como recoge La Sexta, en donde los taxistas que han protagonizado los incidentes han intentado arrebatar la cámara a los periodistas.
Además, hace poco tiempo los taxistas madrileños también decidieron, asambleariamente, secundar una huelga, aunque aún no han determinaod una fecha exacta en la que efectuarla.
