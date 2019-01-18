Público
Detenidos en la huelga de taxistas Tres taxistas detenidos por reventar un coche de VTC durante las primeras horas de la huelga en Barcelona

El conductor ha tenido que ser atendido en el lugar de los hechos. La Guardia Urbana investiga los hechos que también se han repetido en otros emplazamientos de la capital condal.

Centenares de taxistas en la concentración del aeropuerto de Barcelona. EFE / Toni Albir

La huelga del taxi en Barcelona debido a la última regulación de la Generalitat al respecto ya ha tenido sus primeros incidentes. En ellos, se han visto involucrados vehículos de plataformas VTC, como Cabify o Uber, en el centro de la capital catalana. Varios taxistas, algunos con el rostro tapado, han perseguido a coches de Cabify golpeando los vehículos, lo que ha llevado a la detención de tres de ellos, tal y como ha confirmado la Guardia Urbana.

La persecución ha sucedido entre la zona del Palau de la Música y ha llegado hasta la comisaría de la Policía Nacional, según han comentado testigos que han presenciado uno de los ataques a la altura de Via Laietana, según informa eldiario.es.

Tres cristales destrozados y un conductor de Cabify atendido por los servicios de emergencia desplazados a la zona han sido el resultado de estas agresiones, ya que el otro coche de la plataforma VTC ha conseguido escapar de los ataques, tal y como recoge el medio anteriormente mencionado.

La Guardia Urbana está investigando lo sucedido, algo que se parece a lo que ha ocurrido en zonas como la de la calle Aragó con Passeig de Gràcia, tal y como recoge La Sexta, en donde los taxistas que han protagonizado los incidentes han intentado arrebatar la cámara a los periodistas.

Además, hace poco tiempo los taxistas madrileños también decidieron, asambleariamente, secundar una huelga, aunque aún no han determinaod una fecha exacta en la que efectuarla.

