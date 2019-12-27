Público
Dimite el gerente del Hospital Verín en plena polémica por el cierre de su paritorio

Ha achacado su decisión a "razones estrictamente personales". La clausura del paritorio obliga a las mujeres del área a desplazarse como mínimo 70 kilómetros.

Manifestación frente al hospital de Verín. Fecha: 30 de noviembre. (Foto de Raquel Besteiro, vecina)

El gerente del hospital de Verín, Miguel Abad, ha presentado este viernes su dimisión, que ha achacado a "razones estrictamente personales". Esta renuncia se produce en plena polémica por cierre del paritorio en Verín y la falta de servicio de pediatría de urgencias, que ha derivado en el encierro de los trabajadores e integrantes de la plataforma en Defensa de la Sanidad Pública de la comarca en el centro.

La decisión del cierre del paritorio obliga a las mujeres del área a desplazarse como mínimo 70 kilómetros, hasta Ourense, donde ya se venían realizando en los últimos tiempos los partos programados.

Tras argumentos cambiantes, el presidente gallego ha asegurado en los últimos días que si finalmente se cubren las plazas vacantes de pediatría en el hospital el paritorio podría reabrirse en 24 horas. Según han señalado fuentes del Sergas, la decisión de la dimisión se debe a motivos "estrictamente personales" y Abad "agradece el trabajo realizado durante estos años".

Este viernes el Diario Oficial de Galicia ha publicado el concurso promovido por la Consellería de Sanidad para ocupar la plaza de director del distrito sanitario de Verín para sustituir a Abad.

En plena polémica, los trabajadores mantienen sus protestas y mañana a mediodía tienen previsto celebrar las doce campanadas de fin de año de modo simbólico delante del campo de fútbol, en las proximidades del hospital.

