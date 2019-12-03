Público
Giving Tuesday Tras la fiebre consumista impulsada por el  'Black Friday' y el 'Cyber Monday', llega la ola solidaria del 'Giving Tuesday'

Se trata de dedicar un día en todo el mundo a la solidaridad, a donar, a dar en definitiva, ya sean alimentos, dinero, tiempo (voluntariado), sangre, objetos de segunda mano o lo que sea. En España se celebra por quinto año consecutivo y cuenta con 222 proyectos solidarios según sus impulsores.

Donar sangres es una de las acciones que se pretende impulsar en este Giving Tuesday. 

Tras la fiebre consumista impulsada en los últimos días por el Black Friday y el Cyber Monday, llega la ola solidaria del Giving Tuesday, un movimiento nacido en Estados Unidos en 2012 con el objetivo de concienciar a los ciudadanos que gastan dinero en las compras en Black Friday y el Cyber Monday para que también se decidan a colaborar donando dinero, tiempo, alimentos o ropa para afrontar los retos sociales.

Giving Tuesday que podría traducirse por Martes de donación, llegó por primera vez a España en 2015 y desde entonces no ha dejado de crecer. Se trata de dedicar un día en todo el mundo a la solidaridad, a donar, a dar en definitiva, ya sean alimentos, dinero, tiempo (voluntariado), sangre, objetos de segunda mano o lo que sea.

En España se celebra por quinto año consecutivo y este año cuenta con 222 proyectos solidarios según sus impulsores.

El año pasado, por ejemplo, en España se recaudaron un total de 697.265 euros, un 13% más que en 2017.  Esa recaudación sirvió para financiar 303 proyectos sociales de diferentes áreas como educación, cultura, infancia y juventud; salud e investigación; protección de los animales y medio ambiente; cooperación internacional; y derechos humanos. En 2019 se espera recaudar más.

Además, la cifra de givers asciende año tras año: el año pasado 12.029 personas se sumaron al proyecto en toda España y otras 1.379 personas donaron sangre.

Como ejemplo de una de las iniciativas de este año, el Banco de Sangre organiza una jornada para registrar a 200 nuevos donantes de médula ósea con motivo del Giving Tuesday en el estíbulo de la estación de metro de Universidad (Barcelona).

