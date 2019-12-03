Tras la fiebre consumista impulsada en los últimos días por el Black Friday y el Cyber Monday, llega la ola solidaria del Giving Tuesday, un movimiento nacido en Estados Unidos en 2012 con el objetivo de concienciar a los ciudadanos que gastan dinero en las compras en Black Friday y el Cyber Monday para que también se decidan a colaborar donando dinero, tiempo, alimentos o ropa para afrontar los retos sociales.
Giving Tuesday que podría traducirse por Martes de donación, llegó por primera vez a España en 2015 y desde entonces no ha dejado de crecer. Se trata de dedicar un día en todo el mundo a la solidaridad, a donar, a dar en definitiva, ya sean alimentos, dinero, tiempo (voluntariado), sangre, objetos de segunda mano o lo que sea.
En España se celebra por quinto año consecutivo y este año cuenta con 222 proyectos solidarios según sus impulsores.
El año pasado, por ejemplo, en España se recaudaron un total de 697.265 euros, un 13% más que en 2017. Esa recaudación sirvió para financiar 303 proyectos sociales de diferentes áreas como educación, cultura, infancia y juventud; salud e investigación; protección de los animales y medio ambiente; cooperación internacional; y derechos humanos. En 2019 se espera recaudar más.
Además, la cifra de givers asciende año tras año: el año pasado 12.029 personas se sumaron al proyecto en toda España y otras 1.379 personas donaron sangre.
Como ejemplo de una de las iniciativas de este año, el Banco de Sangre organiza una jornada para registrar a 200 nuevos donantes de médula ósea con motivo del Giving Tuesday en el estíbulo de la estación de metro de Universidad (Barcelona).
