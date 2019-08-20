Público
Huelga Metro Los sindicatos llevan a los tribunales los impagos a los vigilantes del Metro de Madrid

El acto de conciliación entre Metro de Madrid y Alternativa Sindical de este martes ha concluido sin acuerdo, lo cual llevará el conflicto al plano judicial. Los vigilantes de seguridad comenzaron el pasado día 13 de agosto una huelga indefinida. 

Un convoy de Metro entra en la estación de Bilbao, de la línea 4.

Un convoy de Metro entra en la estación de Bilbao, de la línea 4. / Archivo

El acto de conciliación entre Metro de Madrid y Alternativa Sindical ha concluido sin acuerdo y, por lo tanto, la agrupación de trabajadores mantiene su demanda llevará a la empresa ante los tribunales. El encuentro ha tenido lugar este martes ante el Servicio de mediación y arbitraje de la región por el impago de la nómina de junio y la extra de julio a los 550 vigilantes de seguridad de Ombuds encargados de las líneas 7 y 9 de la red. 

Según ha recordado el sindicato en un comunicado, este acto se celebra tras esta demanda por el impago de las nóminas, en la que exige la "responsabilidad solidaria" de Metro Madrid ante el concurso de acreedores de la adjudicataria de la seguridad del suburbano.

Así, Alternativa Sindical ha precisado que tanto Ombuds como Metro de Madrid han manifestado que harán "las condiciones oportunas en el Juicio", que han indicado que "en breve" tendrá fecha.

Los vigilantes de seguridad de Metro Madrid y la Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT) comenzaron el pasado día 13 una huelga indefinida por el impago de la nómina de junio y la paga extra de julio por parte de Ombuds.

Alternativa Sindical cifra que en Metro la huelga afectará a un total de 550 trabajadores de Ombuds, responsable de la seguridad de las cocheras, la Línea 7 y la 9; mientras que en la EMT serán 200. Para este paro que se han establecido unos servicios mínimos del 75 por ciento en las líneas de suburbano y del 60 por ciento en las cocheras.

