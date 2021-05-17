madridActualizado:
El director y propietario del medio Estado de Alarma TV, Javier Negre, ha sido condenado por segunda vez en poco más de dos meses contra tras las demandas interpuestas el pasado noviembre por el secretario general de Facua, Rubén Sánchez.
La sentencia obliga a Negre y a su medio a difundir una rectificación en su web y en sus cuentas de Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, iVoox y Telegram, según establece el fallo dictado este lunes 17 de mayo por el titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 3 de Madrid, Rafael Fluiters Casado.
Al igual que la primera sentencia del pasado 4 de marzo, el periodista ha vuelto a ser condenado a publicar el contenido íntegro de la rectificación exigida por Sánchez tanto en los medios donde difundió al completo la información como en los que publicitó la misma.
Negre inició una serie llamada Facua al descubierto, que desde hace meses ya no se encuentra en emisión, en la que explicaba que sacaría informaciones e irregularidades sobre dicha asociación de consumidores y su secretario general. Por este motivo, Sánchez interpuso tres demandas contra el medio y el periodista.
En la sentencia anterior la magistrada no aceptó la rectificación emitida y condenó a difundirla otra vez "de forma inteligible" sin que fuera posteriormente eliminada de los mismos medios en los que se difundiera.
Según Facua, en esta ocasión, el juez la ha dado por buena, con lo que considera cumplida la condena, "aun con ciertas dudas generadas por la rapidez de la lectura". Además, advierte que "es incuestionable que la lectura la realiza la indicada locutora, conductora o presentadora de manera rápida, si no atropellada, que el texto así difundido resulta farragoso y difícil de seguir".
