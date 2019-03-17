Son 13 años los que cumple la asociación Territorio Doméstico y lo celebran porque se puede "reivindicar con alegría". Así lo expresa Margarita Martínez, una de las mujeres que forma parte de la agrupación. Como regalo de aniversario estrenan un disco en el que se recogen las canciones compuestas por ellas mismas, lo que consideran "un sueño logrado", por haber registrado las letras que tanto han repetido en las calles.

Con ritmos latinos y pegadizos, los temas hablan de lo que es el pan de cada día de las empleadas del hogar: la precariedad. Así, en el tema con el que arranca el conjunto, Todas somos Adelita, se pone en evidencia esta situación: "Si Adelita tuviera un contrato / sus papeles podría arreglar / Adelita, diez años currando / pero sigue siendo ilegal / Y si tiene más de 50 años / ya no sirve para trabajar". Además, entre los objetivos de la asociación se encuentra el de visibilizar el trabajo de los cuidados: "El trabajo que tengo es particular, es invisible para los demás", es otro de los cánticos que recuerda Margarita: "El nuestro es un trabajo muy importante y sigue sin ser reconocido", se queja.

La reivindicativa celebración que se celebra este domingo en la nave Terneras de Matadero desde las 11 horas, que ha recibe el nombre de "politizar las ollas, las calles y los delantales", contará con un concierto en el que se reproducirán los recién entrenados temas, para que sumen sus voces todas aquellas que quieran, explica Margarita. Durante la jornada, también se celebrará una mesa redonda en la que participarán mujeres cuidadoras y contarán sus motivos para afiliarse a la causa.

Por lo que claman las trabajadoras del hogar será por ganarse el reconocimiento como trabajadoras de pleno derecho en el Régimen de la Seguridad Social, y que no se demore esta decisión. "No se puede esperar más, porque nos quedamos sin paro y sin jubilación", reclama Margarita. Por ello, piden la creación de "políticas públicas en las que el Gobierno se implique". Y recordar, como reza el título del disco y el lema principal de las mujeres empoderadas que conforman el colectivo que sin las trabajadoras del hogar "no se mueve el mundo".

