'Tú me acostumbraste': el vídeo oficial del Orgullo de Madrid 2019

La Oficina de Turismo del Ayuntamiento de Madrid lanza su vídeo promocional para el Orgullo de Madrid 2019, que da comienzo de manera oficial el día 28 de junio.
Lo hace esta vez con una pieza audiovisual que pretende resaltar los valores tolerantes de una ciudad que es un referente en la aceptación y la normalización de las distintas orientaciones sexuales, y que cuenta con una de las celebraciones más multitudinarias del mundo.
La canción que ha inspirado esta historia es 'Tu me acostumbraste', el popular bolero de Frank Domínguez que se convirtió en el himno secreto de la comunidad gay de Latinoamérica, en esta ocasión con la versión a ritmo de chachachá de Salomé, de 1962.
A través de nuestros cinco protagonistas podremos constatar la importancia de valores como la tolerancia, la convivencia, y el respeto por la diversidad, que están íntimamente relacionados con el carácter de Madrid.
