Uno de los integrantes del grupo de rap Violadores del Verso, David Gilaberte Miguel, conocido por el apodo de "Lírico", de 42 años, ha sido ingresado en prisión preventiva tras ser detenido por la Guardia Civil en Alcossebre (Castellón) el pasado 4 de agosto por una supuesta agresión a una joven de 27 años, quien presenta graves lesiones en todo su cuerpo.
Según ha informado la Policía Local de Alcalà de Xivert y han confirmado fuentes de Instituciones Penitenciarias, "Lírico" fue detenido en la madrugada del 3 al 4 de agosto e ingresó en prisión en el centro penitenciario de Castellón el día 5, por orden del Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Vinaròs.
La Policía Local de Alcalà de Xivert (municipio al que pertenece el núcleo costero de Alcossebre) recibió un aviso por unas supuestas molestias provocadas por una mujer en una urbanización, pero al llegar a la zona los agentes comprobaron que el hombre que les había llamado tenía manchas de sangre en un zapato y estaba muy nervioso.
Según han detallado fuentes de este cuerpo, el supuesto agresor dijo que había "discutido con una mujer que le increpaba continuamente".
Agentes de la Policía Local y de Guardia Civil comenzaron entonces la búsqueda de la mujer, realizaron una batida a pie por la zona y hallaron a una mujer con graves lesiones en todo su cuerpo y que había sido arrojada a una zanja situada a 200 metros de la vivienda del detenido.
La víctima, que no tenía relación sentimental con el detenido, según los diarios El Mundo y Levante-EMV, fue ingresada en el Hospital General de Castellón y ayer jueves fue trasladada a un centro sanitario de Castilla-La Mancha, de donde es originaria.
