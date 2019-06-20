El Banco de Japón se suma a la Fed en las advertencias sobre los riesgos mundiales

El Banco de Japón mantuvo sin cambios su política monetaria el jueves, prefiriendo guardar sus menguantes municiones, mientras las sombrías perspectivas de crecimiento mundial empujan a otros grandes bancos centrales a lanzar señales sobre nuevas medidas de estímulo.
Sin embargo, el Banco de Japón volvió a recalcar que los riesgos mundiales estaban aumentando a medida que las tensiones comerciales y la incertidumbre sobre las políticas económicas de Estados Unidos sacuden a los mercados financieros, lo que indica que también se está inclinando hacia una intensificación del apoyo monetario en lugar de a reducirlo.
Tal y como se esperaba, el Banco de Japón mantuvo su objetivo de tipos de interés a corto plazo en el -0,1% y se comprometió a guiar el rendimiento de la deuda pública a 10 años a un nivel de alrededor 0% por ciento.
También mantuvo intacta la promesa de seguir comprando bonos del Estado para que el saldo de sus posiciones aumente en unos 80 billones de yenes (738.000 millones de dólares) al año.
"Los riesgos a la baja con respecto a las economías extranjeras son grandes, por lo que debemos observar cuidadosamente cómo afectan a la confianza de las empresas y los hogares de Japón", dijo el Banco de Japón en un comunicado en el que anunciaba la decisión de la política monetaria.
Los bancos centrales de todo el mundo se están decantando por una mayor relajación monetaria a medida que la escalada de la guerra comercial entre Estados Unidos y China aumenta la presión sobre la desaceleración de la economía mundial.
La Reserva Federal de los Estados Unidos mantuvo sin cambios los tipos de interés el miércoles, pero indicó que estaba lista para combatir los riesgos bajando las tasas a partir del próximo mes.
