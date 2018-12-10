El Comité Asesor Técnico (CAT) del Ibex ha decidido en su reunión de este lunes excluir a Dia del principal índice bursátil español e incluir, en su lugar, a Ence Energía y Celulosa.
Los títulos de Dia han registrado mínimos históricos a lo largo de la jornada, hasta cerrar en un precio de 0,509 euros por acción (-7,38%).
Dia abandona así el Ibex 35, después de que el pasado mes de junio hiciera lo propio Abertis —sustituido por CIE Automotive—, ya que durante los últimos meses ha protagonizado una alta volatilidad sobre su capitalización.
La cadena de supermercados estará fuera del selectivo el tercer viernes tras el encuentro del CAT, momento en el que entrará Ence. El plazo de en torno a 15 días que Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) otorga para acometer cambios entre los miembros del Ibex responde a una cuestión de prudencia ante las fondos que replican el índice mediante carteras indexadas, de forma que así tienen tiempo suficiente para actuar.
(Habrá ampliación)
