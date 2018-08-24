Público
Catalunya El Supremo concede a la ex consellera Dolors Bassa permiso para que visite a su madre el sábado durante dos horas en la UCI

El centro penitenciario donde se encuentra Bassa deberán adoptarse "las medidas de seguridad necesarias" para el desplazamiento al hospital, permanencia en el mismo y reintegro a la prisión.

La Sala de Vacaciones del Tribunal Supremo ha resuelto conceder un permiso extraordinario a la exconsejera catalana de Trabajo, Dolors Bassa —en prisión preventiva tras ser procesada por rebelión en la causa del 'procés' independentista— para que pueda asistir mañana durante dos horas en la UCI de un hospital a su madre, que convalece de una operación.

En la providencia dictada a tal efecto, en la línea de la Fiscalía, señala que por el centro penitenciario donde se encuentra Bassa deberán adoptarse "las medidas de seguridad necesarias" para el desplazamiento al hospital, permanencia en el mismo y reintegro a la prisión una vez terminada la visita autorizada.

Bassa se encuentra en la prisión gerundense de Puig de les Basses desde el pasado 4 de julio, donde fue trasladada desde la Cárcel de mujeres de Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), en la que ingresó el pasado mes de marzo.

