La UE acuerda sancionar a Rusia por el uso de un arma química contra el opositor Navalni

BruselasActualizado:
Los ministros de Exteriores de la Unión Europea (UE) lograron este lunes un acuerdo político para imponer sanciones por el envenenamiento del opositor Alexei Navalni en Rusia con el agente químico Novichok, de origen soviético.
"Hay un acuerdo político para implementar esas medidas restrictivas", confirmó el alto representante de la UE para la Política Exterior, Josep Borrell, en una rueda de prensa al término de un Consejo de ministros en Luxemburgo.
Explicó que hubo "completa aceptación" por parte de todos los Estados miembros y que a continuación los cuerpos técnicos del Consejo prepararán las medidas restrictivas sobre la base de una lista propuesta conjuntamente por Francia y Alemania, que incluye "evidencias" sobre el caso.
(Habrá ampliación)
