Infinites gràcies a tots els que en una nit com aquesta sou aquí fora a Lledoners. Sou admirables!!! Que el 2019 l’omplim de salut, de feina, de pau, d’amor i de llibertat, i de dignitat per a tothom i per Catalunya!! #freetothom #BonaNitJoan pic.twitter.com/Urb28cZkqi