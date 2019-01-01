Público
Catalunya Unas 2.500 personas celebran la Nochevieja en la cárcel de Lledoners en solidaridad con los presos del procés

Los independentistas, convocados por la entidad 'Omplim Lledoners', cenaron y despidieron 2018 con hogueras, bailes, música y fuegos artificiales.

Cientos de personas celebraron, con campana incluída, la Nochevieja en la cárcel de Lledoners.

Centenares de personas se concentraron este lunes por la noche en los alrededores de la prisión de Lledoners, situada en Sant Joan de Vilatorrada (Barcelona), para mostrar su apoyo a los políticos presos en una fecha tan especial como Fin de Año.

Los independentistas, convocados por la entidad 'Omplim Lledoners' (Llenemos Lledoners), cenaron y despidieron 2018 con hogueras, bailes, música y fuegos de artificio, según los vídeos que han colgado en las redes sociales. Según la entidad, fueron unas 2.500 personas las que se congregaron.

Hasta la zona llevaron también una campana para dar las tradicionales doce campanadas de Nochevieja, que dedicaron a los políticos que están presos o en el extranjero.

A través de Twitter, el exconseller Jordi Turull, uno de los políticos presos en Lledoners junto a Josep Rull, Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn y los líderes soberanistas Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart, ha dado "infinitas gracias" a todas las personas que se han desplazado hasta el exterior de la cárcel para dar la bienvenida a 2019.

"¡Sois admirables!", ha dicho Turull, que ha deseado "que el 2019 lo llenemos de salud, de trabajo, de paz, de amor y de libertad, y de dignidad para todos y para Catalunya".

Otras 200 personas se concentraron anoche frente a la prisión de Mas d'Enric (Tarragona), donde se encuentra la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, mientras que un centenar lo hizo en la cárcel de Puig de les Basses (Girona), donde está la exconsellera Dolors Bassa.

