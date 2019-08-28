El juzgado del caso Villarejo ha imputado a dos presuntos socios del excomisario y a cuatro policías jubilados o en segunda actividad, entre ellos el inspector jubilado Antonio Bonilla, en la pieza en la que se investiga una presunta extorsión a un empresario en Marbella (Málaga), la número 8.
En un auto, fechado el pasado día 16 y al que ha tenido acceso Efe, el juez de apoyo del juzgado de instrucción 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Alejandro Abascal, les cita a declarar el próximo día 23 septiembre como investigados por los delitos de cohecho, descubrimiento y revelación de secretos.
Se trata de Antonio Bonilla -imputado en varias piezas del caso-, Constancio Riaño, José María Serrano y Juan José Díez, investigados también en otra pieza, la número dos, sobre el encargo de un despacho de abogados a Villarejo para espiar a un bufete rival y por la que también deben declarar durante el mes de septiembre.
Presuntamente consultaron
datos personal en listados policiales
Según publica El Español, presuntamente consultaron en las bases de datos policiales información personal de un empresario que después Riaño pudo remitir al socio de Villarejo, Rafael Redondo, quien supuestamente realizó un informe al respecto.
Antes que los policías jubilados, el 11 de septiembre declarará el propio Villarejo, Redondo y el abogado David Macías, que trabajó en el despacho del anterior, Stuart & Mckenzie, y que también figura como investigado en la pieza Pit del caso.
En esta pieza se investiga, según este diario, si Villarejo y sus colaboradores realizaron seguimientos al empresario y después presentaron querellas contra él en nombre de una ciudadana polaca, a quien el juez también ha citado a declarar el 11 de septiembre como imputada por cohecho activo.
El 11 de septiembre declarará el propio Villarejo, Redondo y el abogado David Macías
Al parecer, según dicha información, la investigada presuntamente contrató los servicios de Stuart & Mckenzie en busca de "información sensible" que sustentara las demandas contra el empresario por presunta estafa de un alquiler en Benhavís (Málaga), y que se recogió en un "dossier falso" del grupo Cenyt, propiedad de Villarejo.
Para el día 10, el juez cita como testigo al empresario que denunció estos hechos y a quien le ofrece la posibilidad de emprender acciones como perjudicado.
