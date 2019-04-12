Público
Cloacas del Estado Unos 30 eurodiputados exigen a la Comisión Europea que actúe ante el "espionaje y sabotaje a oponentes políticos en España"

En una carta preguntan a la institución cuáles son las medidas que piensa llevar a cabo "como garante del respeto de los valores y la legislación de la UE". 

El eurodiputado de Podemos Miguel Urbán. EFE/Archivo

Unos 30 eurodiputados procedentes de nueve países diferentes y de tres grupos parlamentarios —Greens/EFA, GUE/NGL y ALDE— han enviado una carta a la Comisión Europea, a la que ha tenido acceso eldiario.es, en la que preguntan cuáles son las medidas que piensa llevar a cabo ante el "espionaje y sabotaje a oponentes políticos en España". "Se ha producido un escándalo en España con la posible participación, directa o indirecta, de los partidos políticos en el poder, así como parte de los medios de comunicación nacionales —se explica en la misiva— Estos hechos representan un serio ataque al estado de derecho y la libre participación política".

"¿Qué medidas piensa tomar la Comisión como garante del respeto de los valores y la legislación de la UE?", concluye la carta

En la carta explican que el escándalo consiste en "operaciones de espionaje y sabotaje contra opositores políticos, supuestamente orquestados por el Ministerio del Interior español durante la administración del expresidente del Partido Popular Mariano Rajoy, que y fue llevado a cabo por altos funcionarios policiales junto con parte de los medios nacionales". Además, también cuenta que "la fabricación de pruebas condenatorias para crear una campaña de intoxicación, el robo de un teléfono móvil de un asistente parlamentario de Pablo Iglesias días después de dejar su asiento en Bruselas, son todos parte de los hechos conocidos como las cloacas del Estado español". El texto concluye con la pregunta de qué medidas piensa tomar la Comisión "como garante del respeto de los valores y la legislación de la Unión Europea".

Entre los firmantes de la carta están Miguel Urbán (GUE/NGL), Tania González (GUE/NGL), Marina Albiol (GUE/NGL); Gabriele Zimmer (GUE/NGL), Ana Miranda (Greens/EFA), Javier Couso Permuy (GUE/NGL), Martina Anderson (GUE/NGL), Bart Staes (Greens/EFA), António Marinho e Pinto (ALDE), Izaskun Bilbao (ALDE), Ernest Urtasun (Greens/EFA), Josep-Maria Terricabras (Greens/EFA), y Jordi Solé (Greens/EFA). 

