"El estado de alarma no tiene por qué declararse en todo el territorio del Estado; quizá hay algunos lugares en los que hará falta restringir más que en otros", asegura el portavoz del Grupo Vasco en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban, que insta al Gobierno a que empiece a negociar ya con comunidades y partidos la próxima prórroga.

El PNV ya piensa en la próxima prórroga del estado de alarma para hacer frente a la covid-19 y, por eso, ha instado este miércoles al Gobierno a que empiece desde ya a preparar el terreno para negociar las medidas futuras de la alarma. Entre las eventuales propuestas, el Grupo Vasco podría apuntar hacia un estado de alarma territorializado en función de la afectación de las distintas zonas del país.

El portavoz del PNV en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban, ha apuntado hacia esta fórmula durante el debate de la prórroga del estado de alarma de este miércoles en la Cámara Baja, aunque todavía no ha lanzado ninguna propuesta formal ni ha especificado detalles. Sí que le ha recordado a Pedro Sánchez que "el estado de alarma no tiene por qué declararse en todo el territorio del Estado".

"Quizá no todas las fases necesiten del estado de alarma. Quizá hay algunos lugares en los que haga falta restringir más que en otros. Quizá no sea necesario el estado de alarma para restringir férreamente los movimientos en las fases 2 y 3" de la desescalada, "donde ya podrán haber reuniones de hasta 50 personas, se abrirán los cines..."

