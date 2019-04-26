Público
Elecciones generales 2019 28A Son mentira los datos sobre desempleo y autónomos que critica Pablo Casado

El dirigente del Partido Popular manipula y falsea los datos obtenidos durante la etapa del gobierno socialista de Pedro Sánchez, con cifras del todo inexistentes.

Son mentira los datos sobre desempleo y autónomos que critica Pablo Casado

Esta es la mentira

El candidato del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha aludido durante la campaña electoral a varios datos sobre el paro y las circunstancias de los autónomos, mencionando que "desde que gobierna Pedro Sánchez el paro se ha incrementado en 126.000 personas y el número de autónomos se ha reducido en 34.000".

Esta es la verdad

Según los datos del Ministerio de Trabajo y del SEPE, Casado miente y además hace comparaciones improcedentes para valorar a su interés la situación de los parados y los autónomos en España.

Entre mayo de 2018 y marzo de 2019 el paro no ha aumentado en 126.000 personas, sino en 2.954. Además, comparando valores anuales completos, entre marzo de 2018 y el mismo mes de este año, el paro se ha reducido en 167.467 personas.

Con datos de la Seguridad Social, desde marzo del año pasado a marzo de este año, las afiliaciones han crecido en 541.488 personas.

En cuanto a los autónomos, en el mismo periodo anual de marzo a marzo, el número de trabajadores por cuenta propia ha subido en 23.678 personas.

