Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Encuesta: ¿Qué debe hacer Podemos para las elecciones en Madrid?

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 2
La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, junto al líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, en una imagen de archivo. (Reuters)

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, junto al líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, en una imagen de archivo. (Reuters)

Ramón Espinar ha renunciado a todos sus puestos en Podemos por las diferencias con la dirección estatal ante la crisis en Madrid. El exsecretario general de la Comunidad de Madrid no comparte el rumbo que ha tomado su partido sobre la negativa de negociar para conseguir un pacto en la región. Espinar da un portazo a la dirección de Podemos tras la negativa de ésta a pactar con Errejón.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad