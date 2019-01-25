Encuesta: ¿Qué debe hacer Podemos para las elecciones en Madrid?

Publicidad
Ramón Espinar ha renunciado a todos sus puestos en Podemos por las diferencias con la dirección estatal ante la crisis en Madrid. El exsecretario general de la Comunidad de Madrid no comparte el rumbo que ha tomado su partido sobre la negativa de negociar para conseguir un pacto en la región. Espinar da un portazo a la dirección de Podemos tras la negativa de ésta a pactar con Errejón.
