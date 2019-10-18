Público
Catalunya La Justicia belga deja a Puigdemont en libertad sin fianza

El expresident podrá salir del país con permiso del juez.

La Justicia belga ha dejado este viernes al expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont en libertad sin fianza. El expresident podrá salir del país con permiso del juez.

Ahora el tema pasa al juez de instrucción en el Tribunal de primera instancia. Puigdemont recibió este viernes la notificación y compareció de forma voluntaria ante las autoridades belgas en Bruselas acompañado de sus abogados para responder a la euroorden cursada por el juez Pablo Llarena.

En su declaración, Puigdemont "se ha opuesto" a su entrega a España como consecuencia de la tercera euroorden de detención y entrega cursada el lunes por el Tribunal Supremo (TS).

(Habrá ampliación)

