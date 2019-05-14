Público
Miguel Iceta Cs no bloqueará a Iceta en el Parlament pero votará en su contra en el Senado

Este jueves la cámara catalana votará si designa a Iceta como senador autonómico tras la renuncia del expresidente de la Generalitat José Montilla.

El primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, junto al alcaldable socialista por Barcelona, Jaume Collboni.EFE

Ciudadanos no bloqueará en el Parlament la designación de Miquel Iceta como senador autonómico, pero votará en contra de que sea elegido presidente del Senado, ha asegurado el líder de la formación naranja, Albert Rivera, quien ha insistido en que sería "un mal precedente" bloquear las instituciones.

"No lleva a ningún sitio bloquearlas", ha insistido Rivera en declaraciones a los periodistas tras una visita a Ávila, aunque ha dicho que Cs aún no ha decidido si finalmente se abstendrá o votará a favor en la cámara catalana.

"Pondría a cualquier otro que no defendiera referéndums, indultos ni pactos con los separatistas", asegura Rivera

Lo que sí ha dejado claro es que no quiere que Iceta presida el Senado: "Pondría a cualquier otro que no defendiera referéndums, indultos ni pactos con los separatistas", pero al mismo tiempo ha subrayado que el Parlamento de Catalunya no puede quedar bloqueado.

Así, según Rivera, si se bloquean "todas las votaciones de todo aquello que no nos gusta ideológicamente, prácticamente no habría senadores autonómicos".

Este jueves la cámara catalana votará si designa a Iceta como senador autonómico tras la renuncia del expresidente de la Generalitat José Montilla.

