Santisteve arrasa en las primarias de ZeC y optará a revalidar la alcaldía de Zaragoza

La militancia de Zaragoza en Común (ZeC) ha despejado cualquier duda sobre el aval al alcalde Pedro Santisteve para optar a revalidar el gobierno de la capital aragonesa: ha arrasado con 1.262 votos en las primarias del espacio de confluencia, que ha mantenido como segunda a la vicealcaldesa Luisa Broto, según anunció este lunes la organización, que celebró sus elecciones internas el pasado fin de semana.
No obstante, el segundo candidato con más apoyos fue el concejal de Servicios Públucis, Alberto Cubero, de IU, que obtuvo 852, casi un centenar más que Brotó, aunque sus puestos se intercambian por la lista de cremallera de géneros.
Los candidatos de ZeC, cuya lista competirá con la de Podemos-Equo que encabezará Violeta Barba, llegarán a las municipales tras las primarias locales con mayor participación de la capital aragonesa, ya que ha votado en ellas 2.733 inscritos (1.724 online entre el jueves y el sábado y 1.009 presencialmente en las urnas habilitadas el domingo).
Esa participación supera notablemente tanto a la de Podemos (1.475) como a la del PSOE (1.600) y septuplica con creces a la de Ciudadanos (354), aunque supone un descenso frente a los 3.731 que participaron en las primarias de ZeC en 2015.
(Habrá ampliación)
