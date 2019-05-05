Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

The Economist 'The Economist' considera que Casado debería dimitir tras radicalizar el PP

El semanal liberal, que se decanta por un gobierno entre el PSOE y Ciudadanos, ha criticado duramente al líder conservador por haber convertido el partido en una "secta ideológica". 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pablo Casado en la convención del PP. EFE/Archivo

Pablo Casado en la convención del PP. EFE/Archivo

The Economist, periódico británico, publicó esta semana un editorial en el que consideraba que Pablo Casado, líder del PP, debería dimitir tras el resultado obtenido en las elecciones del 28A. 

Tras perder más de 70 escaños y quedarse sin diputados por Euskadi, el medio inglés considera que el líder conservador tiene que echarse a un lado por haber radicalizado el ideario del Partido Popular

El texto publicado acusa a Casado de haber convertido la formación en una "secta ideológica" y en haber "purgado" al ala más moderado del partido, algo que ha dado alas al crecimiento de la ultraderecha en España y a los 24 escaños obtenidos por Vox. 

No es la primera vez que The Economist carga contra la derecha española. El pasado marzo publicó un editorial en el que tachaba a Albert Rivera de "sectario" por rechazar al PSOE en un hipotético gobierno de coalición, algo por lo que aboga este periódico. 

Antes de los comicios electorales, el semanario publicó un artículo en el que apostaba por la victoria de Pedro Sánchez, asegurando que "lo ideal" sería que el PSOE obtuviera una mayoría amplia para evitar otra parálisis política. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad