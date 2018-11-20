El jutge Marchena renuncia a presidir el poder judicial després del polèmic 'whatsapp' del portaveu de PP al Senat

El magistrat Manuel Marchena, candidat pactat pel Govern del PSOE i el PP per presidir el Consell General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), ha anunciat aquest dimarts que renuncia a presidir l'òrgan de govern dels jutges. Marchena defensa la seva independència i es deslliga de l'acord polític entre PSOE I PP. El jutge ha pres aquesta decisió un dia després de la publicació del WhatsApp d'Ignacio Cosidó, el portaveu del Partit Popular al Senat, en què afirma que el partit controlaria "la Sala Segona [del Suprem] des de darrere". D'aquesta manera, el missatge de Cosidó ha posat en evidència la manca d'independència judicial a Espanya.



En un comunicat, Marchena explica que es veu obligat a fer unes precisions davant "les notícies divulgades en els últims dies" sobre la seva "hipotètica designació com a president del Tribunal Suprem i del Consell General del Poder Judicial". El magistrat es desmarca del pacte polític per a la renovació del Consell i defensa que la seva "independència" ha caracteritzat la seva carrera judicial. Assegura que el seu acompliment com a magistrat del Tribunal Suprem és "la millor mostra" que "mai" ha aplicat el dret seguint opcions polítiques.

"Mai he concebut l'exercici de la funció jurisdiccional com un instrument al servei d'una o altra opció política per controlar el desenllaç d'un procés penal", ha recalcat Marchena.

PSOE i PP es culpen mútuament de la renúncia



El Partit Socialista i el Partit Popular s'han culpat l'un a l'altre de la decisió que ha pres Manuel Marchena de renunciar a la presidència del CGPJ. El PP ha anunciat que suspèn l'acord amb el PSOE per renovar el CGPJ i ha criticat la "irresponsabilitat" d'aquest per filtrar detalls de la negociació.

ÚLTIMA HORA | Sánchez culpa al PP de la renuncia de Marchena. Señal de TV en DIRECTO https://t.co/0ijAC5AYhB pic.twitter.com/ALv0oKTkIh — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) 20 de noviembre de 2018



El partit que lidera Pablo Casado ha advertit que reclamarà la reforma del sistema d'elecció i a buscar el consens parlamentari per dur-la a terme. Així mateix, lamenta que tot aquest procés "ha desgastat" la Justícia. El president del Govern estatal, Pedro Sánchez, ha dit que "entén" que el jutge Manuel Marchena renunciï a presidir el Tribunal Suprem i el CGPJ perquè "es va posar en qüestió la seva professionalitat i la seva imparcialitat".