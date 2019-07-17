El incendio forestal que se declaró el pasado lunes en Beneixama (Alicante), ha sido dado por controlado a las 9:00 horas de este miércoles tras quemar alrededor de 900 hectáreas, según Emergencias de Generalitat.
Así se ha puesto de manifiesto durante la reunión de coordinación sobre la evolución del incendio, donde también se ha indicado que los propietarios de las viviendas de la zona afectadas, de las que fueron desalojadas un centenar de personas, ya pueden volver con precaución.
Además, ha sido reabierta al tráfico la carretera comarcal CV-576, que ha permanecido cerrada estos días a consecuencia del incendio.
Durante la reunión, el director del Puesto de Mando Avanzado (PMA) ha dado por controlado el incendio que parece intencionado, que se declaró el pasado lunes sobre las 14 horas en una zona de difícil acceso del municipio alicantino.
