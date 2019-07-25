Público
Incendio Capellades Un incendio en el municipio capelladí de Barcelona quema más de 50 hectáreas

Un total de 175 bomberos y 62 dotaciones terrestres de los Bomberos han trabajado durante toda la noche y esta madrugada para intentar confinar la totalidad del perímetro, lo que no han logrado debido a lo accidentado del terreno.

Imagen del incendio forestal que se ha declarado esta tarde en Capellades (Barcelona) / EFE

El incendio, que afecta a zona boscosa, se declaró este miércoles a las 18.18 horas en el punto kilométrico 38 de la carretera C-15, en Capellades (Barcelona). El fuego ha arrasado ya 57 hectáreas y permanece activo, con un perímetro aproximado de más de 5 kilómetros.

Aparentemente, la causa del incendio fue el accidente de un vehículo en esta carretera y su posterior incendio, lo que habría provocado que las llamas prendieran en la vegetación existente junto a la vía y que se extendieran por el término municipal de Capellades.

Un total de 175 bomberos y 62 dotaciones terrestres de los Bomberos han trabajado durante la noche y de madrugada para intentar confinar la totalidad del perímetro, lo que no han logrado debido a lo accidentado del terreno, según han indicado fuentes de los Bomberos, que han precisado que las labores de extinción se prolongarán durante todo el día. 

Por el momento no ha sido necesario desalojar a ningún vecino

Esta mañana se han incorporado a los trabajos de extinción un total de 5 medios aéreos. El tráfico en la carretera C-15, que quedó cortada desde el inicio del incendio forestal a media tarde de ayer, ya ha sido restablecido. 

Por el momento no ha sido necesario desalojar a ningún vecino y tampoco ha habido que lamentar daños personales, sin embargo, un bombero que ha resultado herido de carácter muy leve. 

El conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, se ha desplazado a la zona para seguir de cerca los trabajos para perimetrar y controlar el incendio y ha advertido que se trata de un fuego que podría llegar a afectar a una superficie estimada de hasta 2.000 hectáreas.

