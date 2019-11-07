Público
Bulos de Vox Más de 1.700 investigadores unidos contra las falsedades de Vox

En un manifiesto los científicos denuncian que el partido ultraderechista encubre con "datos supuestamente objetivos y contrastados" una agenda ideológica de "nacionalismo extremo basado en la intolerancia, el racismo y la xenofobia".

17/10/2019.- cto público de Vox. En la imagen, el presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal (c), junto a la candidata de Vox al Congreso, Rocío de Meer (i); y el diputado de Vox, Rodrigo Alonso. En Aguadulce (Almería, España), a 17 de octubre de 2019.

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal (c), junto a la candidata de Vox al Congreso, Rocío de Meer (i); y el diputado de Vox, Rodrigo Alonso. En Almería. / EUROPA PRESS

La falsificación de cifras y datos se ha convertido en una constante en la estrategia electoral de Vox, tanto es así que más de 1.700 científicos sociales de universidades y organismos de investigación han firmado un manifiesto lanzado este jueves para denunciar la manipulación del partido ultraderechista. 

Los investigadores advierten que Vox ha apelado a fuentes estadísticas e informes sociológicos para relacionar la inmigración ilegal con la delincuencia urbana o las violaciones en grupo. Según el manifiesto, desde el partido "han construido propuestas políticas que implican la criminalización y expulsión de los inmigrantes, el desmantelamiento de las políticas de igualdad, la negación de la violencia de género, la limitación del autogobierno y del Estado de las Autonomías o la ilegalización de ideas y partidos políticos". 

La formación de ultraderecha encubre con "datos supuestamente objetivos y contrastados" un programa ideológico de "nacionalismo extremo basado en la intolerancia, el racismo y la xenofobia" -denuncia el manifiesto- lo que "desprestigia" el trabajo de miles de investigadores sociales. Todo ello, forma parte de una "estrategia calculada" que "parece imparable en estos momentos", según los científicos. 

Así mismo, los firmantes del manifiesto hacen constar que "muchas de las afirmaciones y consignas de Vox (y especialmente las más recientes) no se fundamentan en estudios que hayan sido analizados siguiendo principios y procedimientos elementales de la investigación científico-social" y que éstas no se asemejan a las realidades que nos rodean.

