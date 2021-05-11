Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Supremo anula en firme Madrid Central

Desestima el recurso contra la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid y le da la razón al PP.

Madrid Central. Europa Press

El Tribunal Supremo ha desestimado el recurso presentado por Ecologistas en Acción contra la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid sobre la anulación del área de bajas emisiones conocida como Madrid Central.

De este modo, convierte en firme la decisión del Tribunal de Justicia madrileño que ya se pronunció contra el recurso de la Ordenanza de Movilidad Sostenible y en favor del Partido Popular.

