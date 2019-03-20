Público
Vallecas Cargas policiales en Vallecas contra los manifestantes que protestaban por el  asesinato de un vecino

Por tercer día consecutivo, cientos de personas han acudido a las calles para repudiar la muerte de Paco, un hombre de 64 años que fue apuñalado tras una discusión el pasado domingo.

20/03/2019.- Varios cientos de vecinos de El Pozo del Tío Raimundo, en el distrito madrileño de Puente de Vallecas, donde murió apuñalado un hombre, han vuelto a concentrarse. / EFE - KIKO HUESCA

Más de una veintena de antidisturbios han cargado este miércoles contra los manifestantes que se concentraban contra el presunto asesino de un vecino apuñalado el pasado domingo tras una discusión, y que han atacado la furgoneta de uno de los familiares de este.

Por tercer día consecutivo, cientos de personas han acudido a las 19:00 horas a la calle Esteban Carros para repudiar la muerte de Paco, un hombre de 64 años muy conocido y querido en el barrio, apuñalado el pasado domingo tras una discusión. La Policía continúa investigando el crimen y buscando al presunto culpable, que está identificado pero que no ha sido encontrado en su domicilio desde el domingo.

Mientras que este martes se concentraron cerca de 200 vecinos, este miércoles tal y como ha asegurado la Policía, hay más de 300, y unos 100 en "los aledaños". Algunos de los concentrados han comenzado a lanzar objetos contra los agentes, lo que ha provocado una carga policial. Al menos un manifestante ha resultado herido en la cabeza que ha tenido que ser atendido por los sanitarios, presentes también en el lugar. Diversos vecinos han lanzado consignas como "fuera del barrio, no peleas a diario", "sois muy valientes cuando hay poca gente" o "el pozo unido jamas será vencido".


