Estás leyendo: La UE opta por la mano dura y prepara una lluvia de millones para contener a los refugiados afganos en la región y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 1 de septiembre de 2021

Público
Público

NOTICIAS DE HOY La UE opta por la mano dura y prepara una lluvia de millones para contener a los refugiados afganos en la región y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 1 de septiembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este martes.

Público
31/08/2021 Aeropuerto Kabul
Los talibanes en el aeropuerto internacional de Kabul. STRINGER / EFE/EPA

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público