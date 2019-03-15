El Ibex se rejuvenece pero no se feminiza

Casi una tercera parte de las sociedades del Ibex (11 sobre un total de 35) han cambiado de presidente en los últimos tres años o tienen previsto hacerlo de forma inmediata.
Esa renovación, sin embargo, no ha sido aprovechada en ningún caso para aumentar la exigua presencia femenina al frente de la élite empresarial española. El índice selectivo sólo cuenta en sus filas con una presidenta: Ana Botín, del Banco Santander.
De los 11 relevos registrados desde 2016, dos obedecen a la alternancia política, pues afectan a empresas que están controladas directamente por el Estado. Se trata de la gestora aeroportuaria Aena y de Red Eléctrica, cuyos actuales presidentes (Maurici Lucena y Jordi Sevilla) fueron nombrados por el Gobierno que formó Pedro Sánchez en junio de 2018, tras el éxito de su moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy.
Otros relevos se produjeron a causa de la jubilación del anterior presidente, como el de César Alierta por José María Álvarez Pallete en Telefónica (2016) y el de Francisco González por Carlos Torres Vela en BBVA (2019). Alierta permaneció 16 años en el cargo y González, 18. Ambos habían sido lanzados al estrellato por José María Aznar, que los nombró presidentes de Tabacalera y Argentaria, respectivamente, cuando llegó al poder en 1996.
Hay cambios, en fin, que se produjeron por tensiones con la propiedad de las empresas. Es el caso de Siemens Gamesa, donde Rosa García dimitió en 2018 y le sustituyó Miguel Ángel López, y el de Endesa, donde la italiana Enel ha decidido apartar a Borja Prado después de diez años en la Presidencia y nombrar en su lugar a Juan Sánchez-Calero, que tomará posesión en abril.
La renovación de casi un tercio de los presidentes durante los últimos tres años ha rebajado algo la media de edad de la cúpula del Ibex, que no obstante sigue superando los 61 años. Los más longevos del índice selectivo español son actualmente José Lladó y Fernández-Urrutia (Técnicas Reunidas), con 85, y Gabriel Escarrer (Hoteles Melia), con 84.
Este último lleva 22 años en el cargo, igual que Alejandro Echevarría, presidente de Mediaset España. Son los dos veteranos del Ibex, donde la antigüedad media ronda los ocho años. Les siguen Florentino Pérez, al frente de ACS desde 1997; Josep Oliu, que rige los destinos de Banco Sabadell desde 1999, y Rafael del Pino, presidente de Ferrovial desde 2000.
