Metro Madrid Metro exigirá a OHL 1,2 millones y pagar autobuses alternativos por el cierre de la L2 

Dicha línea, que lleva cerrada desde el 25 de enero, en el tramo que comprende Retiro a Sol, reabrirá mañana al público.

Centro de Madrid. Europa Press

Metro de Madrid exigirá a la empresa concesionaria de las obras de Canalejas, OHL, un total de 1,2 millones de euros así como el pago del servicio alternativo de autobuses por el cierre parcial de la Línea 2 del suburbano que provocaron los trabajos.

Lo ha anunciado la consejera de Transportes de la Comunidad de Madrid, Rosalía Gonzalo, en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación, después de presentar el dispositivo especial del suburbano para la final de la Champions. Dicha línea, que lleva cerrada desde el 25 de enero, en el tramo que comprende Retiro a Sol, reabrirá mañana al público.

"Cuando se origina un problema a una red de transporte público y el origen es un empresa que está desarrollando unas obras esto tiene unas consecuencias económicas, porque no deja de ser un impedimento y un trastorno para todos los vecinos", ha explicado Gonzalo.

