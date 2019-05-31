Sabadell venderá el 40% de Ribera Salud a Centene por unos 50 millones de euros

Banco Sabadell ha llegado a un preacuerdo para vender a Centene Corporation una participación del 40% en Ribera Salud por alrededor de 50 millones de euros, según han confirmado fuentes cercanas a la negociación. El banco presidido por Josep Oliu mantendrá una participación del 10% del grupo empresarial valenciano de gestión sanitaria, con lo que la compañía americana incrementará la suya hasta el 90%, como adelanta este jueves Valencia Plaza.
Las fuentes consultadas indican que el acuerdo se ratificará antes del verano y que la intención del banco es deshacerse del 10% más adelante cuando su socio se encuentre cómodo, aunque no hay fecha para ello, debido a que la entidad financiera no tiene interés en mantener participaciones industriales.
Ribera Salud fue creado por Bancaja y la Caja de Ahorros del Mediterráneo (CAM), por lo que Bankia y Sabadell heredaron participaciones del 50% cada una.
En 2014, el banco presidido por José Ignacio Goirigolzarri vendió su paquete a la compañía americana como parte del acuerdo de reestructuración para el Grupo BFA-Bankia tras su rescate, mientras que Sabadell ya venía avanzando que en el primer semestre de 2019 desprendería del suyo.
El grupo sanitario gestiona en la Comunidad Valenciana los hospitales universitarios y centros de salud de los departamentos de Torrevieja y Vinalopo y participa en la gestión del hospital y centros de salud de Denia.
En la Comunidad de Madrid gestiona el Hospital Universitario de Torrejón y está presente en la sociedad BR Salud, gestora del servicio del Laboratorio Central de San Sebastián de los Reyes, que da cobertura a seis hospitales públicos.
Además, ha participado en la planificación, construcción, puesta en marcha y consolidación del Hospital de Manises (Valencia) hasta diciembre de 2012, y ha gestionado el Hospital Universitario de La Ribera (Alzira) desde su apertura en 1999 hasta marzo de 2018.
