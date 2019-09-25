Público
EEUU- Kiev El presidente ucraniano niega haber "presionado" a nadie por instrucción de Trump

"Tenemos un país independiente y un fiscal general independiente. No puedo presionar a nadie", afirmó Zelenski tras la filtración de una llamada telefónica. 

El presidente de Ucrania, Vladímir Zelenski, en una imagen de archivo. / REUTERS

El presidente de Ucrania, Vladímir Zelenski, negó este miércoles que haya "presionado" a nadie en su país para que investigara al exvicepresidente estadounidense Joe Biden, y añadió que el mandatario estadounidense Donald Trump, no le "empujó" a hacerlo.

"Tenemos un país independiente y un fiscal general independiente. No puedo presionar a nadie", dijo Zelenski a los periodistas al reunirse con Trump en Nueva York.

(Habrá ampliación)

