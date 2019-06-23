Público
El Escorial Unidas El Escorial se suma al gobierno municipal junto a PP y Cs

El PP fue el partido más votado (6 concejales), seguido del PSOE (5), Unidas Podemos (3), Vox (2) y Ciudadanos (1), lo que auguraba pactos para alcanzar la mayoría absoluta, fijada en nueve ediles.

El equipo de Unidas El Escorial durante un acto de campaña. Twitter.

Podemos El Escorial (coalición de Podemos e IU en el municipio) ha roto el paradigma político establecido. La formación naranja entrará en el gobierno presidido por el PP tras negarse a formar gobierno con Vox. Ante un presumible gobierno en minoría, Unidas El Escorial ha dado un paso adelante y ha querido sumar sus ediles. 

El pacto entre los populares y Ciudadanos ya estaba afianzado, pero ambos decidieron tras una reunión rechazar la entrada de Vox en el Gobierno. Fue entonces cuando Unidas El Escorial lanzó un comunicado en el que anunciaba que apoyaría al grupo mayoritario, lo que facilitaría la incorporación de dos de sus concejales a la Junta de Gobierno Local

Unos días antes, Vox lanzaba un comunicado en el que criticaba a PP y Ciudadanos por no haber permitido que su partido se incorporara a una coalición. En la misiva publicada en redes sociales, la formación ultraderechista se hacía una pregunta: "¿Esto es lo que querían los votantes del Partido Popular?".

