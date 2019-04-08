La joven de 18 años víctima de una agresión múltiple el pasado febrero en Sabadell no ha podido ir a ampliar su declaración ante el juez al presentar una incapacidad de la víctima de salir de casa, una situación agravada tras cruzarse por la calle este fin de semana con uno de los nueve presuntos agresores que está imputado.
Así lo ha justificado su abogado, que según recoge La Vanguardia ha presentado un parte de psiquiatría para justificar la ausencia de la joven, citada hoy a mediodía. "Se lo cruzó en el centro de la localidad y tuvo la sensación de que él la estaba espiando y siguiendo", denuncia el letrado.
De los nueve investigados sólo dos están en prisión, otros dos en paradero desconocido y el resto en libertad con medidas cautelares, recuerda este medio.
El abogado de la víctima se queja de que ésta “no ha recibido” ningún tipo de apoyo psicológico institucional. “Lo hemos solicitado reiteradamente al juzgado, pero no llega. Y cada día lo necesita más, tanto ella como su entorno”, asegura.
