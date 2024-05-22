Newsletters

El juez que investiga a Begoña Gómez cita a declarar a seis testigos tres días antes de las europeas

Urgente

MADRID

El juez que investiga a Begoña Gómez, mujer del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por delitos de corrupción en los negocios y tráfico de influencias, ha citado a declarar como testigos a dos empresarios y a responsables de la entidad pública Red.es, que les concedió ayudas.

(Habrá ampliación)

