Sánchez, a Torra: "Sabe perfectamente cuál es el camino que depararía volver a la quiebra de la legalidad"

El presidente del Gobierno ha instado a todos los partidos políticos a "construir convivencia" y a no "ahondar en la fractura social"

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su rueda de prensa conjunta con el presidente de Colombia, Ivan Duque, en Bogota. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha avisado este jueves al president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, de las consecuencias que tendría retomar una vía unilateral por la independencia de Catalunya. "Torra sabe perfectamente cuál es el camino que depararía volver a la quiebra de la legalidad", ha advertido.

Sánchez, que se encuentra de visita oficial en Colombia, ha valorado en una rueda de prensa conjunta con su homólogo en el país latinoamericano, Iván Duque, la información publicada este mismo jueves por La Vanguardia. Según el diario catalán, Torra planteará el próximo 4 de septiembre en su conferencia en Barcelona la desobediencia a la sentencia del 1 de octubre, un ultimátum al Gobierno para negociar un referéndum y, finalmente, impulsar una ruptura con el Estado.

"El presidente Torra sabe perfectamente cuál es el camino que depararía volver al unilateralismo, a la quiebra de la legalidad, al desacato. El Gobierno tiene claros los límites. Dentro de la legalidad, estamos dispuestos a hablar con el Govern", ha apuntado Sánchez en su intervención.

"La política tiene que estar al servicio de la convivencia"

En este sentido, ha afeado a Torra que "cuando dice las cosas que dice" no se dirija "a la mayoría de los catalanes". "La política tiene que estar al servicio de la convivencia, y el Govern tiene que representar a la mayoría de catalanes", ha añadido.

Además, Sánchez también ha hecho alusión a la escalada de tensión en Catalunya, en especial después de la agresión sufrida por un cámara de Telemadrid en la manifestación contra la violencia convocada por Ciudadanos en la capital catalana.

"La seguridad en las calles afecta a todos, a las administraciones públicas y a todos los partidos. La convivencia es asunto de todos. Insto a todos los actores catalanes a construir convivencia y no ahondar en fractura social", ha apostillado el presidente.

