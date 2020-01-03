Público
Investidura de Sánchez El PSOE cántabro avisa que si PRC no apoya a Sánchez romperá el "pacto de gobierno"

Si el Partido Regionalista de Cantabria "no rectifica significa que habrá roto el pacto, no cumpliendo lo que dice", ha firmado Noelia Cobo, secretaria de organización regional del Partido Socialista. 

El presidente de Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla. EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

La secretaria de Organización del PSOE en Cantabria, Noelia Cobo, ha advertido este viernes que si el PRC no rectifica su decisión de no apoyar la investidura del candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez, el Partido Regionalista "habrá roto el pacto de gobierno" de la comunidad autónoma.

"Si el PRC no rectifica significa que habrá roto el pacto, no cumpliendo lo que dice ese pacto", ha afirmado Cobo en una rueda de prensa ofrecida tras una reunión de la Ejecutiva Regional del PSOE convocada a última hora de ayer, jueves, después de que los regionalistas acordaran por unanimidad votar en contra de la investidura de Sánchez.

En ese caso, ha explicado que se abriría un nuevo calendario en el que el vicepresidente regional y secretario general del PSOE, Pablo Zuloaga, tendría "la última palabra" para convocar a la Ejecutiva Regional y tomar la decisión correspondiente. Noelia Cobo ha subrayado además que todavía no ha habido contactos entre el PRC y el PSOE, ni a nivel regional ni nacional.

